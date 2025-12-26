PM Modi Highlights ‘Inclusive Governance’ at Vajpayee Birth Anniversary in Lucknow

AMN / LUKCNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that over the past 11 years, his government has worked tirelessly for the welfare of every section of society, ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach all citizens without discrimination, which he described as the essence of true governance and true secularism.

Addressing a public rally in Lucknow on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Prime Minister said his government’s guiding principle is the “saturation” of welfare schemes so that no eligible citizen is left out. He noted that crores of poor people across the country are now benefiting from these initiatives.

During the event, PM Modi also inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a memorial complex built to honour the legacy of prominent leaders of independent India.

Recalling Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contributions, the Prime Minister said his initiatives had transformed India’s development landscape. He specifically mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, stating that since 2000, over eight lakh kilometres of rural roads have been constructed under the scheme, of which about four lakh kilometres were built in the last 11 years alone.

PM Modi criticised the Congress for what he termed a failure to do justice to national heroes, alleging that institutions and projects were often named only after leaders of their own party.

Highlighting the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the state is now emerging as a symbol of development, shedding its earlier image.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior members of the state cabinet.

In his address, Rajnath Singh, who is also the local Member of Parliament, said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee made immense contributions to India’s culture, society, and politics, and continues to inspire generations with his vision and values.