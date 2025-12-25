The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan-China Economic Corridor remains closed amid protest against disappearance of 4 family members

Dec 25, 2025
In Pakistan’s Balochistan, a sit-in protest concerning the alleged forced disappearance of four family members,  reached its second day today. It resulted in shutdown of  China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway  for a second straight day.                                                     

According to the Balochistan Post, the demonstration, which occurred at Karki Tejaban and Heronk in the Kech district, halted traffic in both directions between Turbat, Quetta, Panjgur, Awaran, Kolwah, and Hoshap, resulting in extensive vehicle queues along the route. 

Family members of the missing individuals stated that the negotiation team headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Turbat arrived at the protest site on Tuesday to discuss with the demonstrators. However, no advancements were made, and the blockade of the CPEC highway continues. 

Protesters declared they would persist with their sit-in until all four individuals were safely returned.  

