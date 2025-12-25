The Indian Awaaz

Six more held over lynching of Hindu youth in Bangladesh

Dec 25, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Detectives have arrested six more people in connection with the lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, taking the total number of arrests to 18, police said on Thursday.

The arrestees: Takbir (22) of Sunamganj, Ruhul Amin (42) of Thakurgaon, Nur Alam (33) of Mymensingh Sadar, Shamim Mia (28) of Tarakanda, Selim Mia (22) of Noakhali and Masum Khalashi (23) of Madaripur, were detained during a pre-dawn drive in Kashor area of Bhaluka upazila, according to a district police media release.

“Tipped off, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the area and arrested them,” the statement said, adding that the six had earlier forced Dipu to resign from his job.

Dipu Chandra Das (28), a garment worker, was beaten to death by a mob on 18 December over alleged blasphemy. His body was later set on fire. A case was filed the following day. The incident triggered widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over mob violence targeting minorities.

