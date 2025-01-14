Bangladesh Nationalist Party demands parliamentary elections by August

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday demanded that the interim government of Bangladesh arrange the next national election by August this year in the greater interest of the country. “We think that the election is possible in the middle of this year, and that means between July and August,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference at BNP’s office in Dhaka, discussing the outcome of the party’s standing committee meeting held on Monday night, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

Fakhrul called upon the interim government, the Election Commission and political parties to take steps to arrange the election by the middle of this year.

“We believe there is no reason to delay the election when the Election Commission has been formed and relative stability has been restored in governance,” he said. The BNP leader said the Election Reform Commission formed by the government is also set to present its report on Wednesday. “So, we do not think there is any justification for further delaying the elections. The longer the delay, the deeper the political and economic crisis becomes,” he said.

Fakhrul mentioned that they have long been saying there is no alternative to an elected government, as it is the cornerstone of democracy, reports UNB.