Palestinian, Israeli officials confirm progress in Indirect negotiations

web desk

Palestinian and Israeli officials have confirmed progress in ‘Indirect negotiations’ between Hamas and Israel in Qatar’s Doha, toward a potential ceasefire agreement.

Hamas reportedly delivered a “positive” response to a draft of the Gaza ceasefire agreement offered by mediators in Doha.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed yesterday that progress had been made in the talks, and said, Israel is working hard to reach a deal.

Over recent months, the mediation efforts from Egypt, Qatar and the US have failed to bring a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, the latest developments in Doha signal a possible breakthrough in ending hostilities.