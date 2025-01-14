The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Palestinian, Israeli officials confirm progress in Indirect negotiations

Jan 14, 2025

web desk

Palestinian and Israeli officials have confirmed progress in ‘Indirect negotiations’ between Hamas and Israel in Qatar’s Doha,  toward a potential ceasefire agreement.

Hamas reportedly delivered a “positive” response to a draft of the Gaza ceasefire agreement offered by mediators in Doha.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed yesterday that progress had been made in the talks, and said,  Israel is working hard to reach a deal.

 Over recent months, the mediation efforts from Egypt, Qatar and the US have failed to bring a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, the latest developments in Doha signal a possible breakthrough in ending hostilities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Nationalist Party demands parliamentary elections by August

Jan 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles Into East Sea

Jan 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At Least 100 Feared Dead in South Africa’s Abandoned Gold Mine

Jan 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi Lauds Establishment of National Turmeric Board

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Several trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal launches National Turmeric Board

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rabi crops sown across 632 Lakh Hectares

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment