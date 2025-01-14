The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern Over Death of Indian National in Russia

Jan 15, 2025
India Raises Concern Over Death of Indian National in Russia

AMN

India has strongly taken up the matter of the death of an Indian national in Russia with the Russian authorities in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated the demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals recruited to serve in the Russian Army.

In a statement today, the ministry expressed grief over the death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. The MEA also informed that another Indian national from Kerala has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. It said the Indian Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and providing all possible assistance. The ministry said it is also working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. It sought the early discharge and repatriation of the injured person to India.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Palestinian, Israeli officials confirm progress in Indirect negotiations

Jan 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Nationalist Party demands parliamentary elections by August

Jan 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles Into East Sea

Jan 14, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern Over Death of Indian National in Russia

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

J&K is incomplete without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

कांग्रेस की दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए 16 उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची जारी

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Maha Kumbh: Pilgrims are yearning for drinking water, food, shades, says Akhilesh Yadav

15 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment