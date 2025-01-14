India Raises Concern Over Death of Indian National in Russia

AMN

India has strongly taken up the matter of the death of an Indian national in Russia with the Russian authorities in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated the demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals recruited to serve in the Russian Army.

In a statement today, the ministry expressed grief over the death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. The MEA also informed that another Indian national from Kerala has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. It said the Indian Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and providing all possible assistance. The ministry said it is also working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. It sought the early discharge and repatriation of the injured person to India.