North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles Into East Sea

Jan 14, 2025
North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles Into East Sea

North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea today. South Korea’s military said it detected the launches this morning from the Kanggye area in the North’s Jagang Province, and the missiles flew about 250 kilometres before splashing into the sea. However, the military did not specify the number of missiles fired. The launch comes just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok denounced North Korea’s latest launch, calling it a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

