At Least 100 Feared Dead in South Africa’s Abandoned Gold Mine

At least 100 people mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa are feared to have died after being trapped deep underground for months while police tried to rescue them. A miners’ group reported yesterday that a cellphone retrieved with rescued miners on Friday contained videos showing dozens of bodies underground wrapped in plastic. At least 100 men are believed to have died in the North West Province mine, where police began an operation in November to remove miners.

The deaths are suspected to be due to starvation or dehydration. The group stated that 18 bodies have been recovered since Friday. Police spokesperson Brig. Sebata Mokgwabone said they were still verifying information on how many bodies had been recovered and how many survivors were brought out after starting a new rescue operation yesterday.