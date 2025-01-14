The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At Least 100 Feared Dead in South Africa’s Abandoned Gold Mine

Jan 14, 2025

At least 100 people mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa are feared to have died after being trapped deep underground for months while police tried to rescue them. A miners’ group reported yesterday that a cellphone retrieved with rescued miners on Friday contained videos showing dozens of bodies underground wrapped in plastic. At least 100 men are believed to have died in the North West Province mine, where police began an operation in November to remove miners.

The deaths are suspected to be due to starvation or dehydration. The group stated that 18 bodies have been recovered since Friday. Police spokesperson Brig. Sebata Mokgwabone said they were still verifying information on how many bodies had been recovered and how many survivors were brought out after starting a new rescue operation yesterday.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Palestinian, Israeli officials confirm progress in Indirect negotiations

Jan 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Nationalist Party demands parliamentary elections by August

Jan 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea Fires Short-Range Missiles Into East Sea

Jan 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi Lauds Establishment of National Turmeric Board

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Several trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal launches National Turmeric Board

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rabi crops sown across 632 Lakh Hectares

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment