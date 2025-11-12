Bangladesh Jamaat, allies threaten indefinite sit-in outside Yunus’ office

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

In a fresh challenge to the interim administration, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and seven allied Islamist and nationalist groups have announced plans for an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ office from Sunday, unless their five-point charter of demands is accepted.

The alliance is pressing for a referendum on the implementation of the July Charter of Reforms, before the upcoming general elections. Their other demands include the release of detained activists, restoration of political rights, and a review of electoral laws introduced under the interim government.

Addressing reporters at a press briefing in Dhaka, Jamaat deputy chief Mujibur Rahman said,

“We will begin with a mass meeting at the capital’s Shapla Chattar and march toward the State Guest House Jamuna if our demands are ignored.”

The announcement comes amid growing friction between the Yunus-led government and various political factions over delays in electoral preparations and the future of the July Charter, the reform document born out of last year’s uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

Security has been tightened around key government buildings in anticipation of the march. Officials said police and BGB units have been instructed to maintain restraint but prevent any attempt to block access to the Chief Adviser’s office.