Bangladesh puts all airports on high alert

Nov 12, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has placed all airports on maximum security alert, amid rising political tension and isolated acts of sabotage ahead of the national elections expected in February.

In a directive issued Tuesday night, CAAB instructed airport managers to ensure round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, intensify patrols in restricted zones, and maintain heightened coordination with police, intelligence, and armed forces.

“All entry points, terminals, and cargo areas must be under constant monitoring,” the order stated, citing security concerns surrounding Dhaka’s political developments.

Assistant Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Kawsar Mahmud said the move is a precautionary measure. “Passenger safety remains our top priority. We’ve asked all airports to stay on full alert until further notice,” he told reporters.

Sources in Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said sniffer dog units and bomb squads have been placed on standby, while visitors to terminals are being screened more rigorously than usual. The alert comes days after several incidents of arson attacks on public buses and power installations, raising fears of possible disruption to critical infrastructure.

