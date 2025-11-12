The Indian Awaaz

Over 1.36 lakh new Rohingyas enter Bangladesh in 11 months

Nov 12, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh has registered 1,36,518 new Rohingya arrivals between December 2024 and October 2025, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The total number of Rohingya refugees in the country has now reached 1.17 million.

The UNHCR report attributes the influx to escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which continues to push people across the border. Among the refugees, 78% are women and children, while 12% are vulnerable individuals, including persons with disabilities and unaccompanied minors.

Biometric registration of new arrivals is ongoing in Cox’s Bazar camps as international agencies warn of deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

