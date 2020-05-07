Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Hundreds of people fall sick after gas leak in Vishakhapatnam
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
इंडियन आवाज़     07 May 2020 07:56:25      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Firing on protesting workers of Padma Rail link project, 8 injured

WEB DESK

Eight workers of the Padma Bridge rail link project were injured in a firing by the private security personnel of the company in Munshiganj’s Louhajang yesterday in Bangladesh. The workers under the China Railway Engineering Company were demanding payment of dues from the contractor. The workers were allegedly attacked by the security guards of the project contractor after they started demonstrating for their dues which is paid on a daily basis.

The injured persons were admitted to the local health complex. Later, the situation was brought under control by the police personnel.
The Project Director of Padma Bridge’s railway link Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury told media that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

The local police of Munshiganj in a social media post said today that the situation is now under control and the filing of the case is underway. No one has been arrested as yet.

The rail-road multi-purpose Padma Bridge is the longest bridge in Bangladesh. The 6.2 kilometre-long bridge connecting South-West of Bangladesh to North and Eastern parts is being implemented by Chinese companies at an estimated cost of 3.8 billion US dollars.

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

