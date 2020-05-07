Bangladesh: Firing on protesting workers of Padma Rail link project, 8 injured

WEB DESK

Eight workers of the Padma Bridge rail link project were injured in a firing by the private security personnel of the company in Munshiganj’s Louhajang yesterday in Bangladesh. The workers under the China Railway Engineering Company were demanding payment of dues from the contractor. The workers were allegedly attacked by the security guards of the project contractor after they started demonstrating for their dues which is paid on a daily basis.

The injured persons were admitted to the local health complex. Later, the situation was brought under control by the police personnel.

The Project Director of Padma Bridge’s railway link Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury told media that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

The local police of Munshiganj in a social media post said today that the situation is now under control and the filing of the case is underway. No one has been arrested as yet.

The rail-road multi-purpose Padma Bridge is the longest bridge in Bangladesh. The 6.2 kilometre-long bridge connecting South-West of Bangladesh to North and Eastern parts is being implemented by Chinese companies at an estimated cost of 3.8 billion US dollars.