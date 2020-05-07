Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Hundreds of people fall sick after gas leak in Vishakhapatnam
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
Singapore reports 741 new novel coronavirus cases today

The health ministry of Singapore said that the country has reported 741 new novel coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of infections to 20,939.

In its daily the ministry told that a majority of these cases were foreign work permit holders, including Indians, residing in packed dormitories.

Only five of the new cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore has said the first of the nearly 20 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians from the city-state will start on Friday.

