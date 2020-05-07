Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Hundreds of people fall sick after gas leak in Vishakhapatnam
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 May 2020 06:25:20      انڈین آواز

UN appeals for USD 6.7 billion to fight corona virus pandemic in poor countries

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United Nations has announced today that it is increasing its appeal to fight the corona virus pandemic in fragile and vulnerable countries from 2 billion US Dollars support to 6.7 billion US Dollars.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has reiterated that the peak of the pandemic is not expected to hit the world’s poorest countries for three to six months.

But he said there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals.

Earlier, in its original appeal on March 25, the United Nations has raised 1 billion US Dollars support efforts across 37 fragile countries to tackle COVID-19.

The d appeal launched today includes nine additional vulnerable countries: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said the caseload in most of the developing countries targeted for assistance in the U.N. appeal may seem small, but we know that the surveillance, laboratory testing and health systems’ capacity in these countries are weak and it is therefore likely that there is undetected community transmission happening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!