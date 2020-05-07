Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus after White House Military Aide Reports +Ve

WEB DESK

The US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the United States military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus,” Trump deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Trump, his immediate entourage and guests to the White House are regularly given tests that provide results within about 15 minutes.

Trump has steadfastly refused to wear a mask in public, as do his top officials, although the practice is encouraged by his own government guidelines.