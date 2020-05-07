Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2020 12:31:31      انڈین آواز

Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus after White House Military Aide Reports +Ve

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the United States military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus,” Trump deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Trump, his immediate entourage and guests to the White House are regularly given tests that provide results within about 15 minutes.

Trump has steadfastly refused to wear a mask in public, as do his top officials, although the practice is encouraged by his own government guidelines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!