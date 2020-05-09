Number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal reaches 102

AMN



The number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal have reached to three digits. COVID-19 tally in the Himalayan nation has climbed to 102 as one more person testedpositive today.

Earlier, two people from Kapilvastu district were diagnosed with COVID-19 onThursday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population there are 72 active cases,while 30 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.Currently 135 persons kept in isolation and 15,624 people are under quarantineacross the country.