Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2020 12:55:38      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan’s health minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Afghanistan’s officials have said that the country’s health minister Ferozuddin Feroz has been tested positive for the new coronavirus today. Officials said that the country has recorded 215 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

Till now, Afghanistan has recorded more than 100 deaths from the virus out of more than 3,700 confirmed cases. According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned home from Iran.

The situation is threatening to create a greater outbreak in Afghanistan that could overwhelm its health infrastructure wrecked by decades of war.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے ڈاکٹرظفرالاسلام خان کے خلاف ایف آئی آر کی واپسی کا مطالبہ کیا

نئی دہلی۔ ملک کے مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے میڈیا کو ج ...

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!