Afghanistan’s health minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Afghanistan’s officials have said that the country’s health minister Ferozuddin Feroz has been tested positive for the new coronavirus today. Officials said that the country has recorded 215 new infection cases in the last 24 hours.

Till now, Afghanistan has recorded more than 100 deaths from the virus out of more than 3,700 confirmed cases. According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 270,000 Afghans have returned home from Iran.

The situation is threatening to create a greater outbreak in Afghanistan that could overwhelm its health infrastructure wrecked by decades of war.