Bangladesh clinch ODI series with second consecutive win against West Indies

Bangladesh clinched the 3-match ODI series against West Indies with an emphatic victory in the second ODI played at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Dhaka on Friday. Tigers kept their winning spree against the West Indies with their second consecutive victory on Friday.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first. It scored 148 runs in 43.4 overs with Powel scoring 41 and Ottey 24. Mustafizur dismissed Ambris early for 5 and then the spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan demolished the West Indies team. Together they claimed 6 wickets of the West Indies team. Miraj gave the best performance of his ODI bowling career with 4 for 25.

During the Bangladesh batting, skipper Tamim scored his 48th ODI 50 to let the team cruise to an easy win over West Indies. Shakib also scored a formidable 43 off 50 balls to help Bangladesh go past the WI score with 7 wickets to spare.

