Bangladesh: 6 killed in Cox’s Bazar landslide

AMN/ WEB DESK

Six people have died in Bangladesh after separate landslides hit Cox’s Bazar district late on Thursday night and early on Friday morning.

Out of these six, three members of the same family died after a landslide at the Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

Cox’s Bazar has been experiencing persistent heavy rain since Wednesday which has caused severe waterlogging in more than fifty villages, including the district town, on Thursday. Several hundred shops and thousands of houses have been inundated, said the Additional District Magistrate of Cox’s Bazar.

According to media reports, large cracks have appeared on more than 12 hills inside Cox’s Bazar city. There are reports of hill slides in several parts of the city.