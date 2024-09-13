North Korea Launches Multiple Short-Range Missiles Toward East Sea

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier today, as confirmed by the South Korean military. This marks the first such launch by North Korea since July 1.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the launch occurred off North Korea’s eastern coast but provided no further details on the missile’s range or trajectory. Japan’s prime minister’s office also issued an alert on its X account, indicating a suspected ballistic missile launch, but no additional information was shared.

The launches follow North Korea’s warning last week that South Korea and the U.S. would “pay a dear price” for their joint military exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield, which Pyongyang described as provocative war drills.