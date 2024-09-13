THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to sell High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare sonobuoys to India

Sep 12, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US has decided to sell High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys worth USD 52.8 million to India. It will enhance India’s capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. The proposed sale will also strengthen the US-India strategic and defence relationship.

The US of Defence Department has notified the US Congress about the sale, which awaits congressional approval. According to the Congressional notification, India had urged to buy AN/SSQ-53O High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/ SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys.

Sonobuoys are air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors designed to relay underwater sounds to remote processors. These are effective and affordable antisubmarine warfare (ASW) that are capable of being used by airborne ASW war fighters.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Aviation Sector instrumental in making India fastest growing economy: PM Modi

September 12, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Medico rape and murder case: Mamata Banerjee says ready to resign for sake of Bengal people

September 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: 3 dead in explosion at chemical company in Dhatav MIDC

September 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues red and orange alert in Uttar Pradesh

September 12, 2024