THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Interim Government to Create Six Commissions for Sector Reforms

Sep 12, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the interim government announced to form six commissions to bring reform in six major sectors including constitution, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said in a televised speech to the nation yesterday evening. The sectors are the constitution, electoral system, the judiciary, the police, Anti-corruption Commission, and public administration, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Yunus said six eminent citizens have been appointed to head these commissions. The names of the other members of these commissions will be fixed through holding discussions with the heads of the commissions. He said, the commissions are expected to start their functions from October 1 and they are expected to complete their work within the next three months. The Chief Adviser said based on the commission’s report, the government will hold consultations with major political parties at the next stage, reports BSS.

Prof. Yunus said one of the central points of the reform plans is to establish a fair election system and good governance. According to him, reforms in police and public administration, judiciary and anti-corruption commission – is essential for free and fair elections as these institutions are related to the electoral system. He also emphasized for the constitutional reform to ensure representation and interests of people from all walks of life. He also said based on the commission’s report, the government will hold consultations with major political parties at the next stage.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Aviation Sector instrumental in making India fastest growing economy: PM Modi

September 12, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Medico rape and murder case: Mamata Banerjee says ready to resign for sake of Bengal people

September 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: 3 dead in explosion at chemical company in Dhatav MIDC

September 12, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues red and orange alert in Uttar Pradesh

September 12, 2024