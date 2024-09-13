Bangladesh Interim Government to Create Six Commissions for Sector Reforms

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the interim government announced to form six commissions to bring reform in six major sectors including constitution, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus said in a televised speech to the nation yesterday evening. The sectors are the constitution, electoral system, the judiciary, the police, Anti-corruption Commission, and public administration, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Yunus said six eminent citizens have been appointed to head these commissions. The names of the other members of these commissions will be fixed through holding discussions with the heads of the commissions. He said, the commissions are expected to start their functions from October 1 and they are expected to complete their work within the next three months. The Chief Adviser said based on the commission’s report, the government will hold consultations with major political parties at the next stage, reports BSS.

Prof. Yunus said one of the central points of the reform plans is to establish a fair election system and good governance. According to him, reforms in police and public administration, judiciary and anti-corruption commission – is essential for free and fair elections as these institutions are related to the electoral system. He also emphasized for the constitutional reform to ensure representation and interests of people from all walks of life. He also said based on the commission’s report, the government will hold consultations with major political parties at the next stage.