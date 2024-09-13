UN Observes International Day of South-South Cooperation

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nations International Day of South-South Cooperation is being celebrated today. “A better tomorrow through South-South Cooperation” is the theme of this year. Celebration of the day annually on September 12, provides an opportunity for member states to reaffirm the value and benefits of South-South cooperation.

The South-South cooperation is a manifestation of solidarity among peoples and countries of the South that contributes to their national well-being, their national and collective self-reliance and the attainment of internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.