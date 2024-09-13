THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Sri Lanka postal voting for 2024 presidential election concludes

Sep 12, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, postal voting for the 2024 presidential election concluded today. Postal voting took place on September 4th, 5th, and 6th, and additional opportunities were provided yesterday and today for voters who were unable to cast their postal ballots on those dates. Local media quoted the Department of Posts, stating that over 6,94,000 presidential postal ballot papers had been received so far. Reports added that 95 percent of these ballots have already been dispatched to the district returning officers.

