Indian Missions in UAE Lead Charge in Landmark Amnesty Program

Dubai: The UAE government has launched a visa amnesty program starting September 1st, which will run for two months, is creating a significant buzz, particularly among the Indian community. This initiative offers undocumented residents the opportunity to either regularize their status or leave the country without incurring heavy fines or legal repercussions.

For many, this represents a lifeline — the chance to transition from living in fear to starting anew. The Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Embassy in Abudhabi has been at the forefront of facilitating services for Indian citizens in the UAE. Approximately 1,200 individuals seeking amnesty services have already been assisted by the Consulate in Dubai, with around 350 nationals issued travel documents. Services are being provided promptly, with no backlog. The Consulate is offering a range of services, including applications for Lost Passport Reports and UAE Exit Passes, all free of charge. Requests for free travel tickets are also considered on a case-by-case basis, in line with existing guidelines.Among the services offered, the mission is also providing free Emergency Certificates for those wishing to return to India and short-validity passports for those seeking to regularize their residency status.

To streamline the process, the Consulate has set up facilitation counters both at its premises and at the Al Awir Immigration Centre, the main hub of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai for amnesty-related procedures. These counters operate daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and assist Indian applicants with various services, especially the issuance of Emergency Certificates and other guidance.

The amnesty scheme has already seen an overwhelming response in its first week, with Dubai alone receiving nearly 20,000 applications. The settlement center in Al Aweer, Dubai, witnessed an influx of over 2,393 individuals, representing 10.15% of the total applications received in the emirate. To manage the high volume of applicants, authorities have set up 60 service counters at the Al Aweer Service Centre.

The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic group in the UAE, comprising roughly 30% of the country’s population. The number of resident Indian nationals exceeds 3.5 million, with approximately 20% living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the remainder spread across the six Northern Emirates, including Dubai.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security 88% of visa violators who applied during the first week chose to remain in the country. One of the most encouraging aspects of the amnesty is that violators who choose to leave the country will not face entry bans. This provision allows individuals to return to the UAE legally in the future, offering hope for renewed opportunities in a country many consider their second home.

The UAE government has implemented a comprehensive service package to facilitate the amnesty process. The ICP will handle departure permits, residence renewals, and status adjustments, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will manage work permit-related services. As the amnesty scheme progresses, it is expected to provide relief to thousands of expatriates, with Indians likely to be among the largest beneficiaries. This initiative not only demonstrates the UAE’s humanitarian approach but also strengthens its position as a preferred destination for global talent. AIR-