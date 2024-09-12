THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea Launches Multiple Short-Range Missiles Toward East Sea

Sep 12, 2024

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier today, as confirmed by the South Korean military. This marks the first such launch by North Korea since July 1.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the launch occurred off North Korea’s eastern coast but provided no further details on the missile’s range or trajectory. Japan’s prime minister’s office also issued an alert on its X account, indicating a suspected ballistic missile launch, but no additional information was shared.

The launches follow North Korea’s warning last week that South Korea and the U.S. would “pay a dear price” for their joint military exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield, which Pyongyang described as provocative war drills.

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri is no more

September 12, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Missions in UAE Lead Charge in Landmark Amnesty Program

September 12, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

North Korea Launches Multiple Short-Range Missiles Toward East Sea

September 12, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US announces over $700 mn in new aid to Ukraine

September 12, 2024