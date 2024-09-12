US announces over $700 mn in new aid to Ukraine

WEB DESK

The United States announced more than $700 million in new aid to Ukraine, including support for the country’s energy sector, as Russia targets its infrastructure. The package also includes assistance for humanitarian efforts and demining work, reports VOA.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy made a rare joint visit to Kyiv ahead of Friday’s bilateral meeting at the White House between U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Blinken announced $325 million to help repair Ukraine’s energy and electric grid amid ongoing Russian attacks, along with nearly $290 million in humanitarian aid for essential services such as safe drinking water, food, shelter and medicine. Additionally, he unveiled $102 million for demining efforts to remove landmines and unexploded ordnance left by Russian forces across Ukraine.

“Support for Ukraine will endure because it doesn’t depend on any one country, any one party, any one election,” Blinken told reporters at a joint press conference with Lammy and Ukraine’s new foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha.

“We’ve seen Russia now pursue and indeed escalate its attacks inside Ukraine, on civilians, on energy infrastructure, as well as on the Ukrainian military that’s defending its country,” Blinken said.

“Today, I can confirm more than £600 million worth of support for Ukraine, including £242 million this financial year for immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs, as well as support for reform, recovery and reconstruction. Plus, we’re confirming our intention to deploy $484 million worth of World Bank loan guarantees later this year,” said Lammy, the British foreign minister.