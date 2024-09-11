Russia launches largest naval drill in decades involving all 5 fleets

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has launched its largest naval drill in decades, involving all 5 fleets. The “Ocean 2024”, which began yesterday, will be held simultaneously in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement during a virtual meeting, stressing the need for the country to be prepared for any scenario amid growing geopolitical tensions. Mr. Putin stated that the purpose of the drills is to assess the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and Air Force, as well as to evaluate their interoperability.

The exercises will involve more than 400 battleships, submarines, and support vessels from the auxiliary fleet, along with over 120 aircraft and more than 90,000 personnel.

China is also participating in the drills, contributing four vessels and 15 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army. Mr. Putin noted that representatives from 15 other nations were invited to observe the drills.