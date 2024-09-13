THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Revokes Accreditation of 6 British Diplomats

Sep 13, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow, accusing them of spying and sabotage. Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has accused British diplomats of working to ensure Moscow’s defeat in the conflict with Ukraine.

The FSB claimed to have documents showing a British foreign office department in London was coordinating what it called, the escalation of the political and military situation and was tasked with ensuring Russia’s strategic defeat against Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, the activities of the British embassy in Moscow have gone well beyond diplomatic convention and accused it of carrying out deliberate activity designed to harm the Russian people.

