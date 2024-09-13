Putin warns western countries against direct involvement in Ukraine conflict

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that by providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, Western countries are risking direct involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Talking to Russian State TV, President Putin said, that in such circumstances, the Kremlin will be forced to make appropriate decisions based on the new threats. Media reports said Ukraine has been seeking long-range missiles from its Western allies to fire deep into Russian territory. As per the reports, the White House is finalising a plan to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-donated weapons in battles against Russia, including the use of British long-range missiles that contain American parts to strike targets inside Russia.

President Putin said, that if the decision is taken, it will mean direct participation of NATO countries including the USA and European countries in the war in Ukraine.