Senegal President Dissolves Parliament

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has dissolved the opposition-dominated Parliament, paving the way for a snap legislative election six months after he was voted in on an anti-establishment platform. According to the country’s constitution, the new election needs to take place within the next 90 days. President Faye announced the move in a televised address last evening, asking voters to give his party a mandate to carry out the systemic transformation that he had promised.

44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye won the vote in April to become Africa’s youngest elected leader, less than two weeks after he was released from prison. His rise has reflected widespread frustration among Senegal’s youth with the country’s direction – a common sentiment across Africa, which has the world’s youngest population and a number of leaders accused of clinging to power for decades.