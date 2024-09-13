THE INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Biden to host Quad Leaders Summit

Sep 13, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden will host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders summit in Delaware on the 21st of this month and is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as other leaders. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the summit will focus on bolstering strategic convergence among Quad countries, advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in key areas.

These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity, he said. Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. The next Quad Summit will be hosted by India.

