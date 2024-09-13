THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Trump Declines Further Presidential Debates with Harris

Sep 13, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former President Donald Trump announced he will not participate in additional presidential debates against Vice President Kamala Harris. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed victory in the initial debate held in Philadelphia and accused Harris of avoiding invitations from major news networks.

Harris, however, has called for more debates, stating that they owe it to the voters to continue. A poll indicated that 63% of debate watchers felt Harris performed better. Post-debate analysis showed Democratic enthusiasm for Harris’ performance, while Republicans criticized the debate’s questioning and Trump’s strategic approach.

