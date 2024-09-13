US backs India’s bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has reaffirmed its support for a permanent seat for India and endorsed text-based negotiations to reform the UN Security Council, which has been stalled due to disagreements among a few countries.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the US is ready to work with other nations to draft and refine a resolution for a General Assembly vote and potentially amend the UN Charter.

The US also reaffirmed its support for permanent Security Council seats for India, Japan, and Germany. This support comes as India and other nations advocate for the adoption of a negotiating text, which could now gain momentum with US backing.

The reform process, known as Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN), has been blocked by a few countries opposed to adopting a negotiating text. With the US now backing the process, there is renewed hope for progress.