India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Nov 2021 02:42:00      انڈین آواز

Bangla edition of book on naval commando operation during 1971 war launched in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

The Bangla version of the book ‘Operation X’ about the naval commando operation jointly launched by the Indian Navy and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh was launched in Dhaka on Monday .

The book is written by Capt MNR Samant and Sandeep Unnithan. Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Muzammel Haq was the Chief Guest on the occasion. State Minister for Local government Swapan Bhattacharjee along with Indian and Bangladeshi veterans were the special guests on the occasion.

The book has been compiled from personal notes of Capt MNR Samant and first hand accounts of Indian Naval Personnel and Muktijoddhas who participated in the operations. It was co-written by noted author and journalist Sandeep Unnithan in a readable, excitingly paced language.

‘Operation X’ was conceptualized by the then Chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral SM Nanda and Captain Mihir K Roy. It was executed by Capt MNR Samant. As part of the operation, over 450 naval commandos were trained who infiltrated into erstwhile East Pakistan. They disrupted the Pakistani military and logistics lines of supply by destroying water craft, jetties and marine infrastructure. It ultimately led to the swift surrender of the Pakistan army in 13 days of War.

Operation X was part of ‘operation Jackpot’ under which covert training and equipping of the Bangladeshi liberation army ‘Mukti Bahini’ was done. Between August and November 1971, the naval commandos sank 1 lakh tons of enemy shipping and completely blocked ports of the then East Pakistan. This was the largest covert operation undertaken anywhere in the world after World War II.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India ma ...

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship ends in semifinals

AMN Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth's campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Champions ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz