Bangla edition of book on naval commando operation during 1971 war launched in Dhaka

WEB DESK

The Bangla version of the book ‘Operation X’ about the naval commando operation jointly launched by the Indian Navy and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh was launched in Dhaka on Monday .

The book is written by Capt MNR Samant and Sandeep Unnithan. Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Muzammel Haq was the Chief Guest on the occasion. State Minister for Local government Swapan Bhattacharjee along with Indian and Bangladeshi veterans were the special guests on the occasion.

The book has been compiled from personal notes of Capt MNR Samant and first hand accounts of Indian Naval Personnel and Muktijoddhas who participated in the operations. It was co-written by noted author and journalist Sandeep Unnithan in a readable, excitingly paced language.

‘Operation X’ was conceptualized by the then Chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral SM Nanda and Captain Mihir K Roy. It was executed by Capt MNR Samant. As part of the operation, over 450 naval commandos were trained who infiltrated into erstwhile East Pakistan. They disrupted the Pakistani military and logistics lines of supply by destroying water craft, jetties and marine infrastructure. It ultimately led to the swift surrender of the Pakistan army in 13 days of War.

Operation X was part of ‘operation Jackpot’ under which covert training and equipping of the Bangladeshi liberation army ‘Mukti Bahini’ was done. Between August and November 1971, the naval commandos sank 1 lakh tons of enemy shipping and completely blocked ports of the then East Pakistan. This was the largest covert operation undertaken anywhere in the world after World War II.