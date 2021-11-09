As Covid cases surge in Germany; govt plead people to get vaccinated

WEB DESK

In Germany, the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days soared to 201.1 today, a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

The figure, published by Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), surpasses the last high, which had been 197.6 reached on December 22, 2020. While many more people in the country have had the jab than at that point last year, vaccination rates have stagnated at under 70 percent, with officials pleading in the last days for the population to get vaccinated.

The surge in German cases comes with the country in political limbo following September’s general election. The incoming coalition parties, aiming to form a government by early December, have so far ruled out mandatory jabs and said there will be no new lockdowns at least not for the vaccinated.