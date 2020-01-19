Azim Premji University announces admissions for PG Programmes 2020

Bengaluru

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru announces admissions to its full-time Postgraduate programme based in Bengaluru. The courses include 2 years programmes in M.A. Education, M.A. Development, M.A. Public Policy and Governance and M.A. Economics and 1 years programmes in LL.M. in Law and Development.

Unique learning experience withstrong grounding in theory, practice and research will be provided. More than 100 interdisciplinary / theme based elective choices and competency building workshops in several areas like communication, finance etc. Open courses in art, music, cinema, dance, theatre etc. Weekly guest lectures, national and international conferences.

A mix of field experiences spread across all semesters consisting of weekly practicums, immersion visits, organizational internships, faculty- mentored research projects and independent field projects. A team of 140 accomplished faculty members with extensive experience in teaching, research and field practice. High faculty-student ratio, dedicated faculty hours for meetings, close support and mentoring.



Azim Premji University has an excellent placement record with over 90 organizations participating in campus placements every year.The university has extensive need based scholarships (100%, 75%, 50%, and 25%) both on tuition and accommodation and 50% tuition fee waiver for candidates with minimum 3 years’ experience.

S. Giridhar, Chief Operating Officer, Azim Premji University said, “There is a great need for well-prepared and committed graduates in the education and development sectors in India, given the scale and complexity of issues and the wide range of competencies required to engage in these areas. Azim Premji University’s Postgraduate Programmes aim to address this talent gap by preparing competent, motivated graduates and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the social sector.”

Admission Process and Dates: Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test and personal interview for shortlisted students.

Important dates Last date to apply 22ndJan 2020 Entrance test date 8thFeb 2020 Interview process Mar 2020 Offer letters Apr 2020 Classes commencing July 2020

Address:Azim Premji University, Admissions Office, Pixel Park, B Block, PES Campus, Electronics City,Hosur Road, Bengaluru, 560100

TOLL FREE HELPLINE: 1800 843 2001

EMAIL:admissions@apu.edu.in WEBSITE:www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/pg

About Azim Premji University

Azim Premji University was established under the Azim Premji University Act 2010 of the Government of Karnataka. Azim Premji Foundation, the sponsoring body set up the University as a fully philanthropic and not-for-profit entity, with a clear social purpose; to contribute to the realization of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society.