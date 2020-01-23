FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2020 05:22:00      انڈین آواز
Govt approves Rs 4300 cr to establish campuses for new NITs

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved to Revised Cost Estimates for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology, NITs, at a total cost of 4371.90 crore rupees for the period till 2021-2022.

NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011 in their temporary campus with very limited space and infrastructure. These NITs will be fully functional from their permanent campuses by 31st March, 2022.

It also approved the extension of tenure of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution, to examine the issue of sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes in the Central List. Briefing media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, the tenure has been extended by six months till 31st July, 2020.

Cabinet has also granted approval to addition of Term of Reference to the existing ToR of the Commission which include studying various Entries in the Central List of OBCs and recommending correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or tranion. Mr Javadekar said, Daman will be the capital of newly carved out Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

