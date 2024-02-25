ATCC: Indian riders cycle their way to four medals including two -gols

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 24 February :Amidst the tough competition Indian riders cycled their way to 4 medals( 2 Gold,2 Silver) on 4th day of the Asian Track Cycling Championships here on Saturday.

Showcasing her skill and determination, Harshita Jakhar claimed a silver medal in the Individual Pursuit of the Women’s Junior Category. Clocking an impressive time of 2:32.081s, she xhibited sheer grit and tenacity throughout the race, narrowly missing out on the Gold medal to Mariya Yelkina of Kazakhstan.

In the para events Arshad Shaikh secured his 3rd Gold medal of the championships. Shaikh’s stellar performance was complemented by Aryavardhan Cheelampalli, who clinched the Silver in the Individual Pursuit of the C2 category.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Gaderiya showcased her prowess in the Para Women’s category, clinching her 3rd Gold medal in the Individual Pursuit event with a commendable time of 5:19.888s.

Suhani Kumari’s commendable 6th place finish in the Point Race further underscored India’s strong presence in the competition, reaffirming the nation’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of track cycling.