ATCC:  India adds 3 more medals including a gold cyclists added in its  kitty on day 3.

Harpal Singh Bedi / NEW DELHI

Indian riders put up an impressive performance on the third day of the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ATCC) winning three medals including at the cycling track here on Friday.

In the Junior Women’s category, Sarita Kumari showcased her talent by securing the Bronze medal in the Final race with a remarkable timing of 36.966s. Kumari had already displayed her prowess in the qualifying round, clocking in at 36.912s, which secured her a spot in the finals, where she continued to excel.

“It’s an incredible feeling to clinch the Bronze medal in the Junior Women’s category.The journey to this moment has been filled with hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of my coaches and teammates” she said

Meanwhile, Meenakshi demonstrated her strength and determination by setting a new National Record in the Women’s Senior Individual Pursuit event. With a remarkable timing of 3:42.515s, she not only broke her own record but also stood out despite finishing 4th in the qualifying round.

In the Para Track Cycling eventss Arshad Shaikh and Aryavardhan Cheelampalli showcased their skills. Arshad clinched the Gold medal in the 1km Time Trial C2 category, clocking an impressive timing of 1:25.753s, securing his second Asian Gold medal. Aryavardhan secured the Silver medal in the same event with a timing of 1:41.071s, adding to India’s medal tally.

Additionally, the day saw promising performances from Junior women cyclist Bhumika in the Omnium event. After three races, Bhumika currently holds the 4th position, keeping the hopes of a medal alive.