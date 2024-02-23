 Janneke Schopman resigns as Chief Coach  of Indiàn Women’s Hockey Team

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi

Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach of Indian Women’s Hockey Team, resigned from her post today.

The Dutch coach submitted her resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of Women’s team’s outing in the home leg of the Pro League in Odisha.

She had taken over the reigns from former Chief Coach Sjoerd Marine under whose tutelage India finished in a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the back of the disappointment at the recent Olympic Qualifiers, her resignation has paved the way for Hockey India to look for a suitable Chief Coach for the Women’s Hockey Team who could prepare the Indian Team for the next Women’s World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women’s hockey with the players progress being at the centre of our focus.HSB