Pune Open Tennis: Two Indian pairs enter Semi-Finals of Men’s doubles

FILE PICS

In Pune Open Tennis, Two Indian pairs have entered the Semi-Finals of Men’s doubles. The duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Arjun Kadhe, and the second pair of R. Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni have won their quarter-final matches today.  

While Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Arjun Kadhe defeated the German pair Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 6-4, 7-6, R. Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni beat the pair of Croatian Duje Ajduković and Italian Enrico Dalla Valle in a tough game 6-2, 7-6 (4), 10-2.

In other matches, India’s Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha has entered the quarter-finals, defeating his compatriot Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the Men’s singles pre-quarter final.

Earlier, the pair of Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani lost to the duo of Dan Added of France and ChungYun-Seong of South Korea 6-3, 5-7, 7-10 in the Men’s doubles Quarterfinal. 

