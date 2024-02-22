IVPL: Angelo Perera to captain Rajasthan Legends, Munaf Patel to lead Chhattisgarh Warriors

Harpal Singh Bedi

Greater Noida 22 February : Former Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Perera will captain Rajasthan Legends while World Cup winning pacer Munaf Patel will lead Chhattisgarh Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), set to kick off at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Friday .

S Sreesanth will join forces with Perera to bolster the pace attack of the Rajasthan Legends, alongside fast bowler Parvinder Awana.

Meanwhile Munaf patel is eager to return to the cricket field and compete with veteran players in the IVPL.”I’m feeling great to be back on the field, leading Chhattisgarh Warriors in the Veter League. Cricket has always been my passion, and I’m excited to play again.”

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Gibbs, and many more.

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions.

Meanwhile Raina-led VVIP Uttar Pradesh held a training session here . Former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar, Anudeep Singh, Pawan Negi, Rajat Bhatia practiced here and the session was also attended by team owner Mr. Vibhor Tyagi on Wednesday.

The first match of IVPL will see a clash between Sehwag’s Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle’s Telangana Tigers.

The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day (except Day 1) there will be double headers .