इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 01:10:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IVPL: Angelo Perera to captain Rajasthan Legends, Munaf Patel to lead Chhattisgarh Warriors

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Greater Noida 22 February : Former Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Perera will captain Rajasthan Legends while World Cup winning pacer Munaf Patel will lead Chhattisgarh Warriors in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), set to kick off  at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Friday .
 S Sreesanth will join forces with Perera to bolster the pace attack of the Rajasthan Legends, alongside fast bowler Parvinder Awana.
 Meanwhile  Munaf patel is eager to return to the cricket field and compete with veteran players in the IVPL.”I’m feeling great to be back on the field, leading Chhattisgarh Warriors in the Veter League. Cricket has always been my passion, and I’m excited to play again.”
Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Gibbs, and many more.
The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. 
Meanwhile   Raina-led VVIP Uttar Pradesh held a training session here . Former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar, Anudeep Singh, Pawan Negi, Rajat Bhatia practiced here and the session was also attended by team owner Mr. Vibhor Tyagi on Wednesday.
The first match of IVPL will see a  clash between Sehwag’s Mumbai Champions and Chris Gayle’s Telangana Tigers.
The IVPL Final will be played on March 3 and before the summit clash every day (except Day 1) there will be double headers .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart