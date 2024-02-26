India beat England by 5 wkts in Ranchi Test, clinched series 3:1

@BCCI

In Cricket, India have defeated England by five wickets in the fourth test match at Ranchi, Jharkhand. With this win, India has also clinched the five-match test series. The hosts are now leading the series by 3-1.

While chasing the target of 192 runs in their second innings, India faced little trouble by English bowling but a fabulous half-century by Shubhman Gill and a effective cameo by Dhruv Jurel led India to victory.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jiaswal also gave a fine start to India. From England’s side, spinner Shoaib Bashir took highest 3 wickets in the second innings of India.