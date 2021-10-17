At least 17 American Christian missionaries and their families kidnapped in Haiti

WEB DESK

In Haiti at least 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, have reportedly been kidnapped by gang members in capital, Port-au-Prince. The group is being held by the armed gang. According to a news agency, the kidnapping happened as the missionaries were leaving an orphanage. The US government is yet to provide any information on the incident.

More than 600 kidnappings were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021, compared with 231 over the same period last year.

Violence has spiralled in Haiti – the poorest country in the Americas – after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August which killed more than 2,000 people.