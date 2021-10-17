Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book
Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Chief of Army Staff Naravane lays wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Sri Lanka

At G20 Summit on Afghanistan PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2021 01:48:07      انڈین آواز

At least 17 American Christian missionaries and their families kidnapped in Haiti

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Haiti at least 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, have reportedly been kidnapped by gang members in capital, Port-au-Prince. The group is being held by the armed gang. According to a news agency, the kidnapping happened as the missionaries were leaving an orphanage. The US government is yet to provide any information on the incident.

More than 600 kidnappings were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021, compared with 231 over the same period last year.

Violence has spiralled in Haiti – the poorest country in the Americas – after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August which killed more than 2,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

Amandeep cards 68 to lead the first round of the 10th leg of Hero WPGT

 Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 13 October:  In-form Amandeep Drall justified her top billing with ...

خبرنامہ

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz