Tributes paid to fallen Indian soldiers at Chattogram in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

The representatives of the High Commission of India and the Assistant High Commissioner of India at Chattogram Anindya Banerjee paid solemn tribute to the fallen Indian soldiers at Chittagong War Cemetery on Sunday. The martyred Indian soldiers had fought under the flag of the commonwealth countries against the Axis powers between 1939-45 during the second World War.

The Cemetery contains 751 war graves which includes 14 sailors, 545 soldiers and 194 airmen. It houses graves of soldiers from the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, East Africa, West Africa, Myanmar, Netherlands, Japan and undivided India. It also has more than 10 graves of personnel who were natives of the present day Bangladesh.

The deep water port of Chittagong which was renamed as Chattogram later was an advanced basd for operations in Arakan and also a hospital centre. The Chittagong Memorial also contains the names of 6469 sailors of the Royal Indian Navy and Merchant Navy who were lost at sea during the second World War.

The sacrifice made by the Indian personnel in World War II played a crucial role in the victory of the Allied countries as Indian soldiers went on to distinguish themselves in all theatres of war in which they had participated, As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, India looks back with respect and admiration to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their todays for our tomorrows, said the press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Sunday.