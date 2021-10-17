Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Exemplary punishment for people involved in violence in Bangladesh: Home Minister Kamal

WEB DESK

Home Minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the violence in Cumilla and other places in Bangladesh during Durga Puja was instigated by a ‘third party’ to destabilise the country. He said exemplary punishment will be given to those who were involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, social organisations, cultural groups, eminent citizens cutting across communities have condemned the recent incidents of attack on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. A number of protests have taken place in the country demanding stern action against the perpetrators of violence.

In the northeastern town of Sylhet, social organisations protested against the attack on puja mandaps, vandalism of temples and attack on Hindu houses and commercial properties in the country during the Durga Puja. The speakers at the protest organised on Saturday demanded the government to ensure safety and security of the minority Hindu community.

Thirty one eminent literary personalities and eminent persons issued a statement in Dhaka on Saturday condemning these incidents. Terming it as reprehensible, they called the incident of desecration of Holy Quran as planned by communal groups for political gain. They called for an independent and impartial investigation into the incidents.

The social media platforms were also flooded with condemnation of the incident and demand for punishment to the perpetrators. Renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Singer Asif Akbar, Prof. Kamrul Hasan Mamun and several others took to social media to denounce the attacks and demand punishment for the culprits.

Violent incidents had taken place across several places in Bangladesh during the last three days of Durga puja after an alleged incident of desecration of the holy book was reported in Cumilla. At least six people were killed in violent incidents and scores of houses were attacked, temples vandalised in the country during this period.

