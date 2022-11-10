Assembly Elections: Campaigning ends Himachal; Notification for 2nd phase issued in Gujarat

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is the last day of campaigning for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Campaigning will end at 5.00 p.m. Star campaigners of all political parties have been canvasing to garner votes for their candidates.

Voting on all 68 assembly seats will be held on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on December 8th.

National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister and senior leaders Amit Shah, Anurag Singh Thakur and Smriti Irani are seeking votes in the name of development by addressing public meetings in favor of party candidates at many places on the last day of campaign today.

Similarly, BJP Chief Ministers and senior leaders — Jai Ram Thakur, Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami and ex-Chief Minister Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal are also throwing full force in promoting their candidates.

On the other hand, the Congress party is taking out Vijay Ashirwad rallies in all the 68 assembly constituencies of the state today. Whereas, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is campaigning through Parivartan Pratigya rally at Shillai in Sirmaur district.

After that, she will hold a road show in Shimla and seek support from the people for the party candidate.