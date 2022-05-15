FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 May 2022 01:40:21      انڈین آواز

Assam govt distributes nearly 23,000 appointment letters for various posts

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Assam government has distributed nearly 23 thousand appointment letters today for various posts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the appointment letters to some of the selected candidates in an event held in Guwahati today. A total of 22 thousand 958 persons got appointment letters in 11 departments. The Education department has recruited a maximum of 11 thousand 63 candidates followed by 8 thousand 867 in the Home department.

Addressing the newly recruited youths, Chief Minister Mr. Sarma urged all to work for the betterment of society. He expressed satisfaction that all the appointments have been made on a transparent manner and merit basis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Manisha pull off powerful performances at IBA Women’s World Boxing C’ships

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha pulled off powerful performances to extend India’s unbeaten ru ...

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

MARQUEE

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

@Powered By: Logicsart