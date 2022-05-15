Assam govt distributes nearly 23,000 appointment letters for various posts

AMN

The Assam government has distributed nearly 23 thousand appointment letters today for various posts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the appointment letters to some of the selected candidates in an event held in Guwahati today. A total of 22 thousand 958 persons got appointment letters in 11 departments. The Education department has recruited a maximum of 11 thousand 63 candidates followed by 8 thousand 867 in the Home department.

Addressing the newly recruited youths, Chief Minister Mr. Sarma urged all to work for the betterment of society. He expressed satisfaction that all the appointments have been made on a transparent manner and merit basis.