Assam: Flood situation continues to be grim with over 3.63 L people affected

In Assam, flood situation continues to be grim with more than 3,63,000 people from 21 districts of the state being affected due to incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring country Bhutan.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi-Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Tinsukia have been affected by flood.

The Central Water Commission reported that water level has crossed the danger mark in several districts and is rising in Barpeta, Dhubri and Kamrup districts.

So far, 950 villages of Assam have been affected under 50 revenue circles and above 30,000 hectares of cropland have been submerged under flood water. Two children died during the last 24 hours due to flood.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed that till significant improvement in the flood situation, heavy vehicles would not be allowed to ply through Kaziranga National Park as 70 per cent of the Park have submerged and animals are taking shelter on the national highway 715 that runs through the National Park or are crossing it in search of dry land.

Accordingly, the District Administration has restricted the movement of heavy vehicles through Park and diverted them to alternative roads.

